DaBaby Says He Needed “Wisdom, Education, And Resources” In Statement Responding To Homophobic Comments

DaBaby has once again taken to social media to address his recent controversial statements. On Monday (Aug. 2), the North Carolina-bred rapper released an official statement, offering an apology for his commentary on the LGBTQ community and people impacted by HIV and AIDS. On Instagram, using white text against a black backdrop, the “Masterpiece” rapper explained that he has taken the time to educate himself on why his statements and subsequential doubling down caused harm to others. Comments were disabled on the post.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” the 29-year-old artist wrote in the statement. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

He continued, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

DaBaby issued his statement in the hours after he made headlines for being dropped from multiple music festivals. As VIBE reported, on Sunday (Aug. 1) Lollapalooza announced the rapper, scheduled to perform that day, was no longer welcomed on stage. The next day, Governor’s Ball, Day N Vegas, and Cant Wait: Live! made the same decision to remove him from their lineups.

His initial statements, made on July 25 during Rolling Loud Miami, have resulted in not only being axed from the aforementioned festivals and performances, but DaBaby has also been fired from his post as frontman for boohooMAN, a fast-fashion retailer he collaborated with for a special release in June.

Madonna, Questlove, Dua Lipa, and Elton John have spoken out against the rapper while he found support in some of his hip-hop peers including T.I., Boosie Badazz, and Tory Lanez.

DaBaby was also criticized for bringing out the Canadian rap-singer during his now-controversial Rolling Loud Set. The two performed after Megan Thee Stallion, who Lanez is accused of shooting in the foot last summer. The apology statement did not mention the guest performer, who may have violated a protective order against Thee Stallion by attending the Miami festival.