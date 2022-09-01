DaBaby’s New Orleans Show Canceled After Slow Ticket Sales

DaBaby was set to perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday (Sept. 2), but the show has now been canceled. As Ticketmaster made its rounds to inform ticket holders of the news, social media began to suspect the cancellation was due to “low ticket sales.” According to one of the show’s promoters Greg Pulver, the concert was nixed on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a number of business reasons and organizers decided to postpone it as it was in their best interest.

However, NOLA reported that ticket sales appeared to be “fewer than 500 for an arena with a concert capacity of 14,000 or more.” The outlet stated that tickets for as low as $35 were still widely available before the show was removed from Ticketmaster. The lineup for the show was set to include Never Broke Again rapper NoCap, as well as electronic music duo Showtek.

The event page on Ticketmaster for the concert now shows a cancellation message with information for those who did purchase tickets on how to get their money back. “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund,” it reads. “It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days. If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

“We’re working on a future date and possibly additional performers,” Pulver said on Tuesday afternoon. He also mentioned that DaBaby will most likely still be in the future lineup. However, CEO of the booking agency Major Artist Concerts, which represents DaBaby, said that the rapper’s team made the decision to pull the show. Andrew Lieber also claimed that the promoters did not fulfill the terms of their contract.

“DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract,” Lieber said in a statement obtained by NOLA. “DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.” He also claimed that more tickets had been sold than what was displayed on Ticketmaster and shot down the rumor that low ticket sales led to the cancellation.

Pulver issued a statement in response to Lieber: “We sincerely apologize that we must postpone the For The Culture Tour stop in New Orleans featuring DaBaby that was set to happen on September 2nd. The public information being released is false and we didn’t authorize anyone to announce the cancellation of this event.”

He added, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, our intentions and actions have been to work with the Smoothie King Center and artist management to postpone this event. We are in the process of working with all parties involved to announce future dates and times.”

Fans of DaBaby can still see him live at his upcoming shows on Oct. 29 in Paris and at the Houston show on Nov. 12.