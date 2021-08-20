DaBaby To Perform At Boosie Badazz’s Annual Birthday Bash

L–R: DaBaby arrives to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Rapper Lil Boosie on the set of the music Video "Shottas" at Private Residence on September 23, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After catching an overwhelming amount of backlash and being dropped from numerous music festival lineups for his homophobic statements at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby is returning to a stage. Fellow Boosie Badazz has stepped in to book the embattled chart-topper as the headlining act for his annual Boosie Bash concert.

Announcing the news with an Instagram post, DaBaby kept the announcement short and simple, providing the date and location where the performance will take place. “Boosie Bash, Aug. 28, ni**a,” the “Ball If I Want To” rapper revealed in a video clip. “Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Live Show Killer, dumb sh*t.”

Boosie—who came to DaBaby’s defense during the fallout over his comments—posted the video of DaBaby announcing the performance with a link for fans to purchase tickets. “YES, @dababy WILL BE PERFORMING LIVE AT THE BOOSIE BASH AUGUST 28TH, DUH,” the Badazz wrote. “LINK IN BIO FOR TICKETS #BOOSIEBASH EVERYBODY FROM SYNDICATE REPOST.”

Boosie—who has also come under fire for distasteful and controversial remarks throughout his career—has argued that the rapper should have the same right to express himself that’s afforded to members of the LGBTQ+ community, comparing DaBaby with openly gay rapper Lil Nas X.

This past July, DaBaby distastefully addressed the Rolling Loud crowd during his performance and broadcasted irresponsible assertions about those diagnosed with STDs and more. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said. “Ladies, if your pu**y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby initially doubled down on his comments in a defiant manner before posting a statement apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community and those he offended on his Instagram account. That apology was ultimately removed from his page shortly after.