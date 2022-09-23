DaBaby Taunts Megan Thee Stallion On New Song “Boogeyman”

Rapper DaBaby dropped new 14-song project, Baby on Baby 2, Friday night, with standout track “Boogeyman” going viral after listeners heard several bars alleging that he slept with his “Cry Baby” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, multiple times.

The North Carolina rapper spits, “You play with me that sh*t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was fu**in’ on Megan Thee Stallion.”

The line references Megan’s ongoing case involving her and accused shooter Tory Lanez that took place two years ago on July 12.

“Waited to say that sh*t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too, but I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/ Had her pretty boy boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bi**h like a coward/ I told you ni**as don’t play, now you gone have to handle me/ I poked the muthafu**in’ bear, I’m a animal,” he continued.

In June 2021, DaBaby and Meg’s boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine had an exchange of words on Twitter. The drama followed a back-and-forth argument between Thee Stallion and DaBaby on social media, after Baby reposted a joke about Tory allegedly shooting Megan. He also featured on a track with Lanez called “Skat.”

“YOU NI**AS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny,” Pardi tweeted last year. “ANY NI**A THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PU**Y ANY NI**A THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BI**H ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FU**IN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED.”

#dababy responds to #megantheestallion’s boo #Pardi after he stepped in to defend his girl. ? SWIPE (see previous posts) pic.twitter.com/6pKGdUnZPu — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 20, 2021

Take a listen to DaBaby’s “Boogeyman” below. What do you think about his allegations?