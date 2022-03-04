DaBaby And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Release ‘Better Than You’ Album

After announcing plans to team up for a collaborative album, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have released the finished product, a 12-track offering titled Better Than You.

Devoid of any guest appearances, Better Than You comes weeks after the release of “Hit,” which dropped in February, and is DaBaby’s first release since his 2021 EP Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t AGAIN, and YoungBoy’s second drop of the year, following his mixtape Colors, which was released in January. Led by the single “Neighborhood Superstars,” which was recently accompanied by an official music video, Better Than You includes multiple highlights, as tracks like “Count On Me,” “Syracuse,” and “Bestie” capture the superstar duo meshing effortlessly.

Taking a more melodic approach throughout, YoungBoy leaves much of the traditional rapping to DaBaby, who rises to the occasion with a succession of cocksure rhyme spills tinged with oddball humor. Declared the “collab of the century” by DaBaby, Better Than You falls short of that lofty expectation and is spotty at best. But the record includes moments that merit giving it a listen to hear two of the biggest stars in rap joining forces if nothing else.

Listen to DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Better Than You album below.