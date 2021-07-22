Dame Dash Defiantly Begins Auction Of Roc-A-Fella Share At $10 Million

In spite of Jay-Z’s lawsuit attempting to block Damon Dash from auctioning off an NFT of Jay’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, Dash has continued with his efforts to sell his remaining one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Inc.

Reportedly, Dash has set up an auction for his share in RAF Inc., as well as an “It’s the Roc” NFT, which includes a “representing certificate of ownership,” with bidding beginning at $10 million. Dash’s own site lists the closing date for bidding as July 23 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, however, the auction’s main site, OpenSea, set the closing date as July 26 at midnight.

“Damon Dash is auctioning his 1/3 interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc, which owns ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Jay-Z’s first album,” reads a statement from the auction site. “Own a moment in time when ‘Reasonable Doubt’ changed hip-hop culture. The album that influenced and touched so many lives.”

Dash also spoke on the impact and significance of Reasonable Doubt in a promotional video released prior to the auction.

“Reasonable Doubt set the trajectory for the future of Roc-A-Fella, represented everything we were doing at the moment,” Dash said in the video, never naming Hov. “It was the voice of us. It’s still one of my favorite albums of all time.”