Damon Dash Looking To Sell Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records

Damon Dash is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Roc-A-Fella Records, who have filed a lawsuit against Dash in an attempt to halt the auction of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album as a minted NFT. However, Dash claims the lawsuit is full of inaccuracies and says he’s actually looking to sell his remaining share of Roc-A-Fella records—for the right price, that is. The lawsuit, filed by Roc-A-Fella attorney Alex Spiro this past Friday (June 18), states that Dash does not own the rights to the Reasonable Doubt, thus prohibiting any sale of the album without the consent of Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records.

“The clock is ticking,” said Spiro according to the court documents. “Dash allegedly planned to sell at a SuperFarm Foundation online auction on June 23, 2021, the copyright to Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt, recognized as one of the greatest recordings in history. That auction was cancelled, and Dash is currently frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale. It’s not a matter of if, only when. But Dash does not even own Reasonable Doubt or its copyright and, therefore, has no right to sell the album or any rights to it. Instead, RAF, Inc. owns all rights to Reasonable Doubt. The sale of this irreplaceable asset must be stopped before it is too late, and Dash must be held accountable for his theft.”

Lawsuits notwithstanding, Dash says he’s looking for a potential buyer of his stake in Roc-A-Fella, with Jay-Z retaining “exclusive administration rights.” According to Dash, Jay-Z attempted to purchase his remaining share of Roc-A-Fella Records as recently as March 2021, but at a price tag that Dash “deemed unacceptable.” Looking to take measures into his own hands, Dash has sought out a new potential buyer of the 1/3 share of Roc-A-Fella Records that he still owns.

In 2004, Island Def Jam Music Group bought 50% of Roc-A-Fella for a reported $10 million, with Dash, JAY-Z, and co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke retaining 50% ownership. While JAY-Z has famously boasted about owning the masters to all of his albums on various occasions, Dash and Burke own a portion of the masters to Reasonable Doubt, making it his sole album that the Brooklyn-bred mogul doesn’t own outright.