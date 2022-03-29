Damon Dash Says Will Smith Is “Tired Of Being A Punk” After Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday (March 27) has become the hottest topic of conversation in popular culture, with people from all walks of life weighing in on what occurred and whether Smith’s actions were justified or not. One of the latest figures to give their take on the situation is Damon Dash, who’s had several volatile flare-ups throughout his career, but says he was surprised by Smith’s conduct in that instance. “I will tell you this — ten years ago, five years ago, one year ago, if I ever heard that Will Smith got up and smacked somebody I would not believe it,” Dash told Page Six. “It’s almost like when a superhero turns into a villain or when a wrestler goes from being a good guy to the bad guy.”

Dash also theorized that Smith’s outburst was less about Chris Rock’s joke and more the result of the ongoing jokes and memes that have been levied at his expense following his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s extramarital affairs coming to light in 2020. “It is almost seen as the shift of Will Smith. It is like he’s sick of being a good guy I guess,” Dash opines. “Will is tired of being a punk and he exploded and Chris Rock got it. It’s also internalizing a lot of trauma that he didn’t recognize and he overreacted to other things that bothered him. So more than likely I could say he could use a little therapy because he lost control of his emotions.”

The mogul concluded by pointing out that for all of his own outbursts and lowlights, he’s never physically assaulted anyone in a setting as prestigious as the Oscars, explaining that it’s not a good look for Black culture as a whole. “Showcasing us as a culture fighting is not a good thing. I never been a fan of other cultures judging us and us being so happy for their approval,” Dash added. “There’s a lot of times I wanna smack a lot of motherf–kers. I never walked up on the stage and smack somebody and then got a standing ovation the next f–king second.”