D’Angelo Returned To The Stage For The First Time Since Verzuz At Netflix Is A Joke Festival

D’Angelo is slowly but surely returning to the spotlight. The neo-soul crooner took the stage as a surprise guest during Dave Chappelle’s set at the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke festival.

On Saturday (April 30) in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl, the Brown Sugar singer performed a special electric guitar solo to Sly and The Family Stone’s 1973 tune, “Babies Makin’ Babies.” The last fans saw of him was his Verzuz performance held at the Apollo Theater, billed as D’Angelo And Friends. The special Vezuz event included appearances from H.E.R., Redman, Method Man, and Keyon Harrold.

Back at the Hollywood Bowl, fellow guest performers were Raphael Saadiq, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak (who performed under his moniker “DJ Pee Wee”), and Busta Rhymes.

During the opening weekend of the festival, Pete Davidson also addressed his feud with Kanye West. The comedian compared the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars incident to West’s depiction of him in the visual for “Eazy.”

Davidson also spoke about Ye creating false rumors about him contracting AIDS, calling the DONDA rapper a “genius” for making him get a check-up. The 28-year-old also joked about West’s harassment of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, asking, “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?”

Following Dave Chappelle’s set at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the comedian’s Chappelle’s Home Team series will continue to release standalone specials on the streaming platform.