Daniel Caesar Announces Third Studio Album ‘Never Enough’ For Spring

Daniel Caesar performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California.

Daniel Caesar is ready to unleash his next album. Never Enough, the 27-year-old’s third studio album, will arrive on April 7.

The Canadian singer announced the forthcoming LP via a trailer shared on Wednesday (Feb. 15). The video opens with an upside-down view of tall grass before Caesar in the frame. The “Get You” singer hangs upside down with his hands dangling above the grass and then a graphic reading “Never Enough” appears on the screen. A hand lights a match and then a woman shows up before the match is blown out.

“In the nick of time, that’s when you appeared / Girl, I was lost ’til you found me here / My hair was long,” he sings in the background. Genius reported that the song being sung is called “Brutus Embarks*” and is set for a March 15 release.

“Brutus Embarks” will join the previously released singles “Let Me Go” and “Do You Like Me?” A fourth song titled “Sometimes I’m Sad And That’s Alright” is attributed to the tracklist via Genius as a Soundcloud version circulated the internet earlier this month.

Never Enough comes just under four years after Daniel Caesar’s sophomore album Case Study 01. The GRAMMY winner was caught up in controversy ahead of the LP’s release after defending YesJulz and questioning why Black people were so mean to white people.

Caesar was effectively “canceled” by social media users, namely Waka Flocka Flame, and recorded low first-week sales for Case Study at 22,000 units, which tarnished the goodwill he gained from his debut album Freudian. One good thing that came from this period was that his track “Love Again” featuring Brandy was nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 2020 GRAMMYs.