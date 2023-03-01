Danny Brown Blasts New York Drill Music: “That Sh*t Is Over With”

Danny Brown performs during the All Points East Festival at Victoria Park on May 24, 2019 in London, England.

Danny Brown appears to be disenchanted with the New York Drill rap scene, as the rhymer recently shared his unflattering thoughts on the subgenre. During an episode of The Danny Brown Show, the Detroit rep was particularly critical of the vocal tones of teenage drill artists, equating them to comic book characters while deeming the music as lackluster.

“What’s up with New York Drill music?” Brown asked guest JPEG Mafia. “All these ni**as rap like Batman Beyond. What the f**k is wrong with y’all ni**as man? That sh*t ain’t fire.” He then seemingly questioned the authenticity and maturity of young drill rappers, pointing to their age while noting that many still may be undergoing puberty. “Ni**a, you’re 16. Your balls ain’t even dropped yet. You ain’t even got a deep voice yet. These ni**as rapping like villains… Ni**a, shut up!”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 02: Rapper Danny Brown poses onstage before An Evening With Danny Brown Presented By Sonos And Pandora on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Pandora)

The 41-year-old gave props to Drill artists like Pop Smoke, but continued to voice his disdain for the music, instead touting other artists from the five boroughs with talent that he believes constitutes a listen.

“I just wanted to say that man,” Brown added as he concluded his diatribe. “Y’all New York drill ni**as rapping like Batman Begins. That sh*t is over with. Pop Smoke, that was his natural voice, but ni**a, you’re 16… Ni**a if you don’t shut the f**k up… Shout out to real New York rappers like MIKE.”

New York Drill rap has been in the news as of late due to the legal battles being fought by many of its most popular artists. Last month, 19-year-old Bronx rapper Kay Flock was indicted on federal murder and racketeering charges as part of a RICO case involving the Sev Side and Third Side gangs based in the South Bronx. If convicted, the rapper, born Kevin Perez, faces life without parole or the death penalty.