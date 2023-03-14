DatPiff Responds To Rumors Of Website Being Shut Down

DatPiff has responded to rumors that its website has been abandoned and is on the brink of being shut down.

After reports surfaced of the hub for mixtapes and other free musical content being shut down in recent weeks, DatPiff has released a statement regarding its future. According to the statement, errors on the site were a result of technical issues and talks of the site’s demise were premature.

“Despite the rumors, we are happy to report that we will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love,” the statement reads. “We’re working through technical issues on our site and app, but still actively update our youtube! Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here.”

Launched in 2005, DatPiff has been one of the most pivotal platforms to introduce and propel new talent in Hip-Hop, with many of today’s biggest stars having utilized the site at different points in their career. In many instances, the website is the only place you can find a particular project or mixtape online.

On Tuesday (March 14), Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive voiced respect for DatPiff and its place within the culture in a tweet. “RIP Datpiff” the post began. “Who probably has the most important archive of music from the past 10-15 years anywhere on the internet. It was a bridge between the blog era and the streaming era — and a hub for projects that will never see the light of day on DSPs. Thank you for your service.”

Artists that have released mixtapes through Datpiff over the years include J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, and countless others.