Day26 Announces Reunion 15 Years After Debut Album

“We back,” read the beginning of the caption from the cryptic post shared by Que of Day26. All five members of the beloved boy band—Robert Curry, Brian Angel, Willie Taylor, Anthony “Que” Mosley, and Michael McCluney—sat together in a recording studio, prompting an onset of praise and curiosity from fans.

The group later shared another photo of the gentleman sitting and dressed in black tees with the group’s name written across their chest. “Verified R&Bs Starting 5,” reads the Instagram post’s caption (see below). “#15YearAnniversary ?Day26 Let’s Go!!?New music on the way!”

With the way the men of R&B have been going at it in these past few weeks, fans welcomed the reunion, especially with their self-titled debut album still being a hot topic among R&B discussions.

Day26 previously disbanded in 2012 before reuniting for the 10th anniversary of their formation on MTV’s Making The Band 4. When VIBE spoke with Brian about their initial split, he stated in 2012, “I say this all the time: Day26, I don’t believe that it’s over. I would definitely be up for coming back together and eventually doing music together…I definitely wouldn’t count out more Day26 albums.”

After the releases of their studio albums under Bad Boy—DAY26 and Forever In A Day—the men dropped a series of singles. They also performed at a sold-out reunion show on August 26, 2018 in New York City—the same place where their journey began. That same year, they released their EP, A New Day sans Brian Angel.

For their 2018 reunion, Rob spoke on their growth sonically with Billboard. “We’ve said it’ll be a mature sound. I want to make sure it’s clear that mature sound means that we’ve grown,” he stated. “We know we have an obligation and a responsibility to our sound that is missing, so we don’t want to take that away. We want to make sure give everybody exactly what they’re looking for from Day 26. But we also have grown and evolved, so that the young ones who didn’t know Day 26 get to know us and respect it.”

As they work on their next project or a third studio album, Day26’s day one fans can hope they stay true to the sound we’ve grown to love. Revisit their self-titled debut album below.