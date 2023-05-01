Daz Dillinger Denies Suge Knight’s Claim That He Ghost-Produced Snoop Dogg’s ‘Doggystyle’

Daz Dillinger took to the internet to set the record straight about Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle. The 49-year-old claims that he did not ghost-produce the LP for Dr. Dre, despite Suge Knight’s recent claims.

“Suge Knight saying something about Doggystyle,” Tha Dogg Pound member said in a video shared on TMZ on Monday (May 1). “Hey, Dr. Dre is the best producer in the mother f**king world. I did not have nothing to do with that, Dr. Dre did that on his own. Suge Knight is lying, I ain’t sign a motherf**king thing.”

The Long Beach, Calif. artist went on to say that Suge is trying to cover for himself due to what Snoop and Death Row Records have uncovered about shady business dealings with eOne Entertainment. Dillinger specifically named Alan Grunblatt, President of eOne, who was “in cahoots” with Suge. “All that sh*t he said was a motherf**king lie,” Daz exclaimed to close his video. He even called for the former Death Row CEO to get beat up.

Suge Knight claims Dr. Dre did not produce “Doggy Style” or “California Love” ? pic.twitter.com/4IZagcSSSi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 30, 2023

Daz Dillinger’s rant comes just days after Suge Knight told TMZ that it was Daz, not Dr. Dre, who produced Doggystyle. Knight claimed that The Chronic rapper had Dillinger sign the rights to the album over to him so that he could appear as though he was the producer. This was reportedly done to help the LP’s visibility, as Dr. Dre was a bigger name in music.

Suge plans to tell this story in detail, among others, in his upcoming biopic television series, which he compared to BMF.