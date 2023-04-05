Daz Dillinger Says Jay-Z Owes Him Money For Using His Lyrics On “Still D.R.E.”

Jay-Z may be a writer for himself and others, but Daz Dillinger contends that Hov once used his lyrics while writing the classic 1999 track “Still D.R.E.” – and wants him to pay up.

During an appearance on the Home Grown Radio Podcast with DJ Hed, the West Coast luminary spoke on the similarities between the song “Serial Killa” from Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle album and “Still D.R.E.,” which Jay-Z famously wrote in its entirety for Dr. Dre’s Chronic 2001 album.

At one point in the convo, the 49-year-old points out his own lyrics from “Serial Killa” that Jay-Z incorporated into the opening verse on “Still D.R.E.” spat by Dr. Dre and Snoop. “If you ain’t up on thangs/ Snoop Dogg is the name, Dogg Pound’s the gang” he tells DJ Hed, reciting his bars before juxtaposing those lyrics with those written by Jay-Z for “Still D.R.E.”

He also points to the connection between both songs being listed on whosampled.com – a popular source for discovering the usage of lyrics, instrumentation, and interpolation in a given song – as further proof to his belief that the billionaire gleaned direct inspiration from him during the songwriting process. “So in my mind, JAY-Z was listening to “Serial Killa” while he was writing that muthaf**kin’ rhyme, and I wanna get my money for that,” Daz said of his contribution.

He also says he attempted to reach out and handle the matter behind the scenes, but was met with resistance under the threat of legal action. Yet, he contends that he has a right to his earnings and is eager to get the “percentages” from the record he feel he’s owed. “Music has no statue of limitations” the Dogg Pound member added.

Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound performs onstage during the High Hopes Concert Series produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 19, 2022 in Ontario, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Daz Dillinger was a key cog in the early success of Death Row Records and its subsequent dynasty, appearing on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, as well as the Murder Was the Case and the Above the Rim soundtracks. As a member of Tha Dogg Pound, he and groupmate Kurupt released their own debut album Dogg Food in 1995. The album made history by becoming the first independent album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to Snoop Dogg “Serial Killa” featuring The D.O.C., Tha Dogg Pound, and RBX, and Dr. Dre “Still D.R.E.” featuring Snoop Dogg below.