Daz Dillinger Retires From Rap, Says “It’s Not Fun No More”

Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound performs during 93.5 KDAY Presents 2019 Krush Groove Concert at The Forum on April 20, 2019 in Inglewood, California.

Daz Dillinger has announced his retirement from rap. The veteran emcee and producer points to a lack of excitement in the creative process and the game overall as his reasoning for kissing the game goodbye. The West Coast luminary posted an image to his Instagram account, which reads, “The legend had officially retired since 2022 Not my problem anymore.”

In the caption of the post, Daz expounded on his decision, noting that while his run behind the mic was fun while it lasted, his heart is no longer in it.

“IM DONE RAPPIN CUZ ITS OVER FOR ME. IT WAS NICE WHEN IT WAS. BUT ITS NOT FUN NO MORE. SO IMA CALL IT QUITS. THIS MY LAST POST.”

While Dillinger’s post clearly states that he’s done rapping, it’s unclear whether his announcement also applies to his production career, which has also earned him considerable success over the past 30 years. Contrary to his prior declaration, Daz has since added additional posts to his Instagram account, giving his followers a glimpse of his recently purchased property that serves as the home for the Dogg Pound Sound Stage Studios in Atlanta.

Making his debut on Dr. Dre’s Death Row Records debut, The Chronic, Daz Dillinger was a core member of the label. He contributed to Snoop Dogg’s solo debut, Doggystyle, before forming Dogg Pound with Kurupt and releasing their chart-topping platinum debut, Dogg Food. Daz’s credits include his work behind the boards on 2Pac’s multiplatinum effort All Eyez on Me, as well as albums from T.I. Nate Dogg, Too $hort, Trick Daddy, and Barrington Levy.