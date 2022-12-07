DDG Ignites Debate: “YouTubers/Streamers Make More Money Than Rappers”

Successful YouTube vlogger and certified Platinum recording artist DDG sparked a debate that has some people criticizing his views.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Granberry Jr. tweeted a series of thoughts about how lucrative being a YouTuber is versus being a rapper. The 25-year-old Pontiac, Mich. native has had his own YouTube channel “PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS” since 2014 and has garnered over 472 million views and 3 million subscribers as of today (Dec. 7).

Unprovoked, DDG tweeted out, “ngl.. youtubers/streamers make more money than rappers & it’s not even close.”

After criticism started rolling in about his statement, he followed up with, “i ain’t arguing wit no ni**a i’m richer than.. lol you got it lil bro [crying emoji].”

ngl.. youtubers/streamers make more money than rappers & it’s not even close — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) December 6, 2022

i ain’t arguing wit no nigga i’m richer than.. lol you got it lil bro ? — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) December 7, 2022

DDG’s sentiments were validated when YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-rapper KSI agreed with his comments.

With a breakdown of what is most advantageous to a streamer, musician and boxer, he tweeted out: “YouTube/Streaming = most money, Music = most respect mainstream wise, Boxing = most respect online wise.”

DDG agreed by responding with three target emojis.

Like KSI, DDG also took on boxing at one point, competing in the 2021 “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” event, beating TikToker Nate Wyatt. The fight was viewed over 517,000 times, so DDG’s theory about YouTube being more lucrative may not be so farfetched.

Per Forbes, YouTuber “MrBeast” ranked as the highest-paid content creator on the platform as of January 2022. He’s earned an Estimated $54 Million during 2021 with a whopping 88 million subscribers. Jake Paul came in second place with $45 million made in the same year. Although DDG didn’t make the Top 10 earners list, he’s shown that his money is long too!

Prior to rapping, the content creator documented major milestones in his career that have been a direct result of the money he’s earned through uploading YouTube videos. In 2018, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artist purchased his first multi-million dollar mansion at 21 years old — all from YouTube money.

On his 22nd birthday, DDG also documented purchasing his dream car, a Rolls Royce Wraith, which costs him around $350,000. As the young entrepreneur didn’t get signed to Epic Records until 2018, nor did he release his Platinum record until 2020, he has proven that he was rolling in the dough before he ever signed a deal.

What are your thoughts? Does DDG have a point?