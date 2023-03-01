De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove’s First Posthumous Release Is A Gorillaz Collab

It’s been just under a month since Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul passed away at the age of 54, but the rapper’s legacy lives on with his first posthumous release.

Trugoy appears on Gorillaz’s “Crocadillaz” from the deluxe edition of Cracker Island. Overall, the extended LP boasts features from Dawn Penn, Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, and Thundercat. The late visionary’s surprise release comes ahead of De La Soul’s catalog hitting digital streaming platforms on Friday (March 3), following the 2021 acquisition of Tommy Boy Records by Reservoir Media.

To celebrate the “influence and impact of De La Soul” and Dove’s life and legacy, the remaining members of the trio will be hosting a special pop-up event titled the ‘DA.I.S.Y. Experience’ on Thursday (March 2) at Webster Hall in New York City.

DA.I.S.Y. is an acronym familiar to hip-hop heads meaning “Da Inner Sound Y’all.”

The “immersive activation,” in conjunction with Amazon Music, will transform the historic venue into a De La Soul-themed destination utilizing artwork from their classic debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. The event will also feature DJ sets from The Originals: D-Nice, Rich Medina, Clark Kent, Tony Touch, and Stretch Armstrong.

For those unable to attend in-person, fans can tune in virtually via Maseo’s Twitch Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Both Mace and Pos recently paid tribute to their brother in heart-wrenching posts on Instagram.

Mace thanked Dove for “having the birds eye view of our collective vision to be a group” while Pos considered him to be “the heart” of De La Soul.