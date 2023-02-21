De La Soul’s Maseo Reflects On Group’s Legacy Following Trugoy The Dove’s Death

Mase (R) and Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul perform at Current TV's "Take Back TV" launch celebration at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield October 6, 2005 in New York City.

De La Soul’s Maseo has shared throwback photos honoring the group’s legacy following the death of member Trugoy The Dove. Taking to Instagram, the musician uploaded two images recognizing De La Soul’s history on Monday morning (Feb. 20).

“This is the day we signed our contract with Tommy Boy… Much Love And Respect To Monica Lynch,” wrote the 52-year-old in the caption of a black and white photo.

Dj Premier sounded off in the comment section, “SUPER CLASSIC HISTORY.”

A second upload, simply captioned “Since 1988” featured a vintage De La Soul black medallion.

Both uploads come one week after De La Soul member Trugoy The Dove passed away at the age of 54. Following the tragic news, DJ Maseo shared a comical meme of a child with chocolate milk writing, “Considering everything that I’m going through with the loss of my Big Brother Dave , this clip actually brought some laughter and joy to me this morning. I hope it does the same for you.”

Trugoy, real name David Jude Jolicoeur, died on Feb. 13 and was mourned throughout Hip-Hop culture. Tributes were shared from Erick Sermon, Chuck D, 9th Wonder, Royce Da 5’9″, Pharrell Williams, and more.

While fans of the legendary trio remember the group and grieve, there’s still reason to celebrate. After a lengthy battle, De La Soul’s discography will finally be available on streaming services on March 3, 2023. The full catalog release includes albums 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, and Stakes Is High.

Posdnuos , Pasemaster Mase, and Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul pose for a photo during an in-store appearance at J&R Music World October 27, 2004 in New York City. Scott Gries/Getty Images

“We can’t believe this day is finally here,” the group expressed in a statement “And we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new.”