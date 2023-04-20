Death Row Releases Limited Edition 4/20 Vinyl Box Of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Doggystyle’

Snoop Dogg has found a cool way to combine two things that mean a lot to him. Death Row Records is releasing a limited edition 4/20-themed vinyl box set for his debut album Doggystyle.

The Doggfather’s label partnered up with Gamma to present Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set, which will include a 16-page booklet with singles art from Joe Cool and Death Row rolling papers. There will only be 420 copies available, in honor of the marijuana-themed holiday on Thursday (April 20.)

The box set can be purchased on Gamma’s website while supplies last. This will serve as another special way to commemorate Snoop’s 1993 LP, as it will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Nov. 12.

Snoop Dogg is a vocal marijuana enthusiast, and recently gave the NBA props for removing it from their anti-drug testing program. “I thought about the medical side of it, the health benefits and how it could actually help ease the opioids and all of the pills that they’ve been given and the injections,” the Long Beach, Calif. artist told Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose during an April 12 broadcast of the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors play-in game.

“I thought about that side and how certain players have been able to have a beautiful life after sports because of the fact that they’ve been able to treat themselves with that,” he continued. “As long as it doesn’t enhance your skills to make you play better or give you an advantage, you should be able to treat yourself and heal yourself.”