Denzel Curry Performs “Walkin” On ‘Fallon’

Denzel Curry brought his latest single, “Walkin,” to the national stage with a live performance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Curry, dressed in all black, brought his unmatched charisma and presence to the late-night show as The Cold Blooded Soul Band provided the instrumentation for the jazzy rendition of the Melt My Eyez See Your Future cut.

Curry continued the energy he shared on for his Tiny Desk showcase, as he spat bars reaffirming resiliency, mental fortitude, and perseverance of self in the face of life’s hardships.

“Clear a path as I keep on walkin’, ain’t no stoppin’/ In this dirty, filthy, rotten, nasty little world we call our home/ They get blickies poppin’,” The south Florida emcee defiantly raps on the song’s chorus. “Ain’t no options for my partners/ So they resort to scams and robbin’/ Take away stress, we ganja coppin’/ Blow it all out, it’s all forgotten.”

WE WALKIN ON FALLON TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/8XoUMtEp2q — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 20, 2022

Curry recently spoke about the song’s inception and commented on how he found solace and inspiration in Spaghetti Western movies for his lyrical performance.

“Seeing the intro for Django Unchained or A Fistful of Dollars, I wanted to give that Clint Eastwood vibe,” Curry told Rap Genius. “When I heard the beat, it sounded like a Western or something you’d hear walking through the desert.”

“Walkin” appears as track two on Curry’s recently released album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

The album features guest appearances from Buzzy Lee, Robert Glasper, T-Pain, 6Lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Jasiah, Kitty Ca$h, Karriem Riggins, Saul Williams, Bridget Perez, slowthai, and 454.

Watch Denzel Curry’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance above.