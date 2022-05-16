Diddy Brings Out Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, And Teyana Taylor At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Though it was no surprise that Diddy would have a few tricks up his sleeve being the host of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the show’s opening performance was one to remember.

The all-red, attention-grabbing set kicked off with Bryson Tiller appearing on stage alongside Puffy to perform their new, unreleased collaboration, “Gotta Move On.” This marks the Trapsoul crooner’s first major, onscreen performance in quite some time. “Gotta Move On” is the first single from Diddy’s new untitled album under his new R&B label, LOVE RECORDS. Anticipation for the rapper and producer’s first project since 2006’s Press Play is brewing.

Jack Harlow slid in moments later with his viral TikTok sensation and first career Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, “First Class,” which features the classic sample of Fergie’s 2006 hit, “Glamorous.” However, in true show-stopping fashion, the Bad Boy mogul took over with a throwback performance of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money, Mo Problems” sans Ma$e.

With the help of King Combs for a nostalgic father-son dance break and Teyana Taylor on vocals, it felt like 1997 when Diddy won his first Billboard Award for his multi-platinum album, No Way Out. The true star of the performance—Taylor’s 6-year-old daughter, Junie Shumpert, emerged at the end and hit some moves before jumping down into a split before the lights cut out.

Watch a clip of the performance and Diddy’s opening monologue below. His new single is available for pre-order on Apple Music and Spotify.



