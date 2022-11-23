Diddy And King Combs‘ Songs Climb To No. 1 On Two Charts At The Same Time

Earlier this week, King Combs garnered his first No. 1 hit with his latest single, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black. The unofficial song of the summer topped Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart, surpassing his father Diddy’s collaboration with Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On.” At the same time, Diddy’s single has climbed to the top spot on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

These accomplishments officially mark the first time the father and son have simultaneously appeared in the top 10 of a chart at the same time. To celebrate, the Combs men spoke with VIBE’s Editor-In-Chief Datwon Thomas about the feat in their Hollywood Hills home.

The Bad Boy mogul, 53, revealed that the lead single from his forthcoming R&B album was initially a solo record for Tiller, but he requested it for his LP instead. “I was like, ‘Man, I heard this record that you did. Is there a way you would consider letting me use it on my album and dropping it as my first single?’ We both went through heartbreak. The heartbreak was like, ‘She don’t want my love,’ and so whenever I do a vulnerable record like that, I usually have the best success.”

Diddy’s budding 24-year-old offspring also shared in a statement, “Locking in my first #1 record is crazy. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting this record to where it is, we’re finally here and we can’t stop now!” The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” remix is slated to drop soon and fans can expect the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Cyncerely, C3 in early 2023.

Diddy’s album is set to arrive early next year. He is also preparing for the highly-anticipated Verzuz battle against So So Def founder, Jermaine Dupri. After the rumor mill ran amok regarding the matchup, Dupri confirmed it at the One Musicfest in Atlanta this past October. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have yet to announce an official launch for Verzuz 3.0.

Watch the Combs men celebrate their moment below.