Diddy Calls First Love Records Signee, Jozzy, The “R&B Biggie”

Coming live from Club Love, Diddy revealed to the world at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards that the first signee on his new R&B label, LOVE Records, is songwriter Jozzy.

The pen behind hits for Usher, Tinashe, Beyoncé, and co-writer on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has also previously worked with Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, and Pharrell, but now has the spotlight all on her. During Sunday’s (May 15) live telecast, Diddy spoke highly of his new artist. “She’s one of the most talented songwriters and artists I have ever worked with,” he shared before declaring her the “R&B Biggie.”

She then went on to perform her single, “Replay,” from her forthcoming EP.

In a July 2020 interview with Paper Magazine, she revealed that her transition from working as a songwriter into being a solo artist was actually inspired by Missy Elliott.

“The reason I wanted to be an artist was because Missy Elliott told me, ‘Yo, your songs are so hard, the people may not be ready for them so you’re going to have to do your own stuff.’ And that’s why I was like, ‘Man.’ I had so many dope R&B songs but nobody was taking them, I didn’t have anybody to help me shop them. It was just a dark time, I was like, ‘What is going on? Am I not good enough?’ That was what made me want to be an artist, because nobody was taking my songs,” Jozzy expressed. “Now, people want my songs, and I’m like, ‘Alright, you can have it.’ It’s funny because my girlfriend is like, ‘No, don’t give it to them, that’s your song! Keep your song!’ She wants me to keep everything. I’m still learning about picking and choosing what to give and what to keep. Sometimes it speaks to me and I’m like, ‘This is my song.’ But for the most part, I don’t mind giving it away. I’m not attached to songs like that.”