Diddy Demands Ex-Nanny’s Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Be Dismissed

Diddy is seeking to get his ex-nanny Raven Wales-Walden’s wrongful termination lawsuit dismissed under the guise that she just didn’t do her job well.

According to Radar Online, the Combs Global founder filed a motion with Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (May 17) to toss all allegations from Wales-Walden. After claiming to be a relative of the late Kim Porter, Wales-Walden sued Diddy in 2022 because she felt her employment was wrongfully ended after disclosing her pregnancy in 2020.

He refuted the case and explained she failed to “satisfactorily perform her job responsibilities, and otherwise conduct herself in accordance with the standards and policies of Combs Defendants.” The Bad Boy mogul also noted that he took “reasonable steps to prevent and correct workplace discrimination (if any) and to implement internal grievance processes designed to respond to, correct, remedy, or otherwise avoid the alleged harm, if any, and [Raven] unreasonably failed to utilize the preventive and corrective measures that the Combs Defendants provided, and reasonable use of such procedures would have prevented at least some of the harm (if any) that [Raven] alleges to have suffered.”

Diddy detailed that the dissolution of their professional relationship was not discriminatory. He felt she was not performing the required duties and that she was paid for work that she did not do.

Wales-Walden claimed she became a full-time nanny to Porter and Combs’ twins, D’Lila and Jessie James, in 2018 following the former’s death.

TMZ reported that a spokesperson for the rapper-producer considered the lawsuit to be “a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs.”

The statement read, “Raven is not the niece of Kim Porter as she falsely alleges; nor is there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ‘Jane Doe.’ Raven was a part time babysitter to the twins who Mr Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like ‘family’.

“Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school. In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”