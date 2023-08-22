Diddy Announces His New Album Is Coming This September

Despite being the instigator of the “R&B is dead” campaign in 2022, Diddy is adding to the genre’s dominance with his forthcoming album, The Love Album: Off The Grid.

With his first solo album in nearly 17 years, the rapper-producer has declared R&B to be alive — ahead of the LP’s slated release on Sept. 15.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” he inquires in the album’s trailer. “Why would I just come back in here and do something that I don’t have to do? My heart has been broken. I still got that question of, like, ‘Am I gonna love again?’”

The almost four-minute preview includes clips of the Bad Boy mogul with the late Kim Porter, former romantic partner, Yung Miami, his children, and closest friends, as he raps, “Yo sometimes you gotta go through the dark to manifest/ Sometimes you gotta smile through the agony and the stress/ My feet ain’t been on the ground… The world will never get another me/ I ain’t did s**t if God ain’t impressed.”

Diddy also reveals behind-the-scenes snippets of the recording process featuring Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Babyface, Jozzy, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, and The Weeknd.

“I don’t make an algorithm. I make a feeling. People said, ‘Do you want streams?’ I said, ‘I want souls,'” he narrated. “This my second mountain and I wanna make music. Music is my foundation. It’s my hustle. It’s my communication. It’s my vibration.”

The trailer cements the idea that he had to go off the grid to find himself again as he juggles being a father, businessman, and artist.

The Love Album: Off The Grid comes on the heels of his string of singles like “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabolous, and “Sex In The Porsche” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.