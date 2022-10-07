Diddy Believes New York Hip-Hop Is In “Last Place” Due To Unoriginality

Diddy believes New York rappers should step away from regional music trends, or be left in the dust.

During a sitdown with Funk Flex on Tuesday (Oct.4), the Bad Boy Records founder discussed his time away from New York, declaring he’s “back outside” and has returned for the throne in his hometown.

While on the topic of New York’s Hip-Hop scene, Puffy expressed his concerns about the area’s artists lacking their own identities. Sean Combs, 52, claimed the city was in “last place” and pleaded with the new generation to get back to who they are historically.

“New York, we’re in last place, I’m here to tell y’all, and that sh*t comes to an end today,” Diddy proclaimed. “We’re gonna start doing us. The way you hear the beat in your head, do you. The way you move, do you. The way you dress, do you. Don’t be doing them, God bless them.”

He discussed the growing trend of drill in the “Big Apple” and urged rappers from the five Burroughs to lead the culture, not follow.

“A New York cat is not supposed to be following nobody nowhere for nothing. Because we come from a rich culture of artists and designers and creatives. New York was always leaders, and we don’t blend in, b. We from New York, the f**k? That’s what I’m doing. I’m going to lead the way,” Combs declared confidently. “I’m doing me, New York, unapologetically.”

Elsewhere, Diddy recently paid a visit to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, where he addressed his former collaborator Ma$e. The mogul claimed the Harlem rapper was a “fake pastor” who owed him $3 million.

“Ma$e owes me $3 million,” Diddy said. “That’s facts, I got the receipts. And I’m not gon’ go back-and-forth with Ma$e. I’m not going back-and-forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now. Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.”

Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside, and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”