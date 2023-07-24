Diddy Celebrates ‘No Way Out’ Anniversary, Reflects On “Bittersweet” Notorious B.I.G Inspo

Diddy is one of the biggest examples of succeeding as both an executive and an artist. The 53-year-old reflected on how The Notorious B.I.G. inspired him to pursue the latter when celebrating the 26th anniversary of his debut studio album, No Way Out.

Puff Daddy shared a photo of the July 1997 album’s cover art coupled with a lengthy Instagram caption on Saturday (July 22). “Biggie inspired me to become an artist and make this album, so it’s bittersweet to look back on such a pivotal turning point in my life and career that turned Bad Boy into an unstoppable dynasty and cemented our place in Hip Hop history!” he wrote.

“To have countless hit records from so many timeless artists that became global superstars, it will be hard for anyone to ever create a moment in music that changed the culture like No Way Out!” he continued before thanking the artists, producers, and writers that assisted him in this endeavor. He specifically tagged people like Lil Kim, Ma$e, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Ginuwine, Twista, 112, and more. Check out the post below.

Diddy recently received the Icon Award during The Apollo Theater’s spring benefit event back in June. “Harlem! Harlem!! Harlem!!! I’m coming home this Monday to receive thee Apollo Theater Icon Award!! It’s UP!!” Brother Love wrote in an enthusiastic Instagram post.

“And you know it’s up. So if you in the city all the Harlemites, ya’ll know I ain’t got everybody’s number but I plan on seeing you, and drinks is on Diddy…The champ is coming back home. The King is coming back home. The son is coming back home. Harlem, Harlem, Harlem. I’m coming back home.”

He’s also been musically active throughout 2023, last releasing “Act Bad” with the City Girls and Fabolous in May. The billionaire also joined Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage on the remix to “Creepin’,” which was a modern reimagining of Mario Winans’ 2004 classic “I Don’t Wanna Know.” Check out the video for the “Creepin'” remix below.