Diddy And PartyNextDoor Don’t Hold Back On “Sex In The Porsche”

Diddy has joined forces with PartyNextDoor for his latest song, “Sex In The Porsche.” Issued on Wednesday morning (Dec. 14), the explicit track is the second single from the Bad Boy mogul’s upcoming album.

The anticipated LP is set to be Diddy’s first on his imprint LOVE RECORDS in partnership with Motown Records. “Sex In The Porsche” is written by PartyNextDoor and Diddy and co-produced by Nyan and Diddy.

On “Sex In The Porsche,” PartyNextDoor sings the first verse and the steamy chorus. Diddy follows with a rap verse where he ends it with the classic Biggie line, “Don’t leave your girl ’round me/ True player for real, ask Puff Daddy.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“Sex In The Porsche” follows the album’s lead single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Released earlier this year, “Gotta Move On” reached the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop Mediabase Airplay chart and marked Diddy’s first No. 1 for LOVE RECORDS.

“Gotta Move On” was certified with The Queens’ Remix, produced by Ron Browz and featuring Ashanti, Yung Miami, and Bryson Tiller. The single’s Kings’ Remix features Fabolous and Tory Lanez, with a DJ remix by Cool and Dre.

“Music has always been my first love, LOVE RECORDS is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Combs expressed in a statement on the establishment of his new endeavor. “For the Label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.

Former Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

Listen to “Sex In The Porsche” above and check out a recent Billboard interview with Diddy and his son King Combs about reaching the top below.