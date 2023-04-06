Diddy Reveals He Pays Sting $5,000 Per Day For Using Sample Without Permission

Diddy is a living example of paying, literally, for your past mistakes, as the 53-year-old recently revealed he pays $5,000 per day to Sting for sampling one of his songs without permission.

The popular Twitter page Black Millionaires shared a clip of the rockstar’s 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 5). In it, Charlemagne Tha God asked about Puff Daddy’s rumored daily $2,000 payments for sampling the 1983 record “Every Breath You Take” on his 1997 hit “I’ll Be Missing You” featuring Faith Evans and 112.

“For the rest of his life,” the former member of The Police asserted, adding that the Bad Boy founder did, in fact, ask his permission to sample the song, but only after “I’ll Be Missing You” was already out.

The tweet went viral and found its way to the Hip-Hop mogul, who quoted it and offered the correct dollar amount. “Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting!” Diddy said with a sunglasses emoji, Black power fist emoji, and hand heart emoji.

$5,000 a day for the rest of one’s life is a pretty hefty haul when you crunch the numbers, but given Diddy’s recent billionaire status and his successful businesses, it is manageable. Plus, “I’ll Be Missing You,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, has withstood the test of time, thus, the royalties are still pouring in.

Brother Love isn’t just spending money on samples either. Variety reported in March that the REVOLT owner is interested in throwing his hat into the ring to purchase BET. Puff believes the popular media powerhouse returning to Black ownership is “better for the business, for the culture and for building wealth in the Black community” and plans to “enlist a collective of high-powered Black businesspeople and entertainers to further build it up.”