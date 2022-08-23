Skip to main content
Usher On Diddy’s Claim That R&B Is Dead: “It’s Blasphemous”

"I'm not f***in' with none of that," the singer said.

Usher, Diddy "R&B is dead" debate
Leave it to the King of R&B, Usher, to call Diddy out on his proclamation that “R&B is dead.” In a recent sit-down with host Bevy Smith, the “My Way” crooner expressed that he wants no parts of that debate.

“How can something come out 20-some odd years ago and then all of a sudden have a resurgence in a way that people just wanna talk about it, sing it, enjoy it? That’s because it’s classic. That’s ‘Superstar.’ That’s R&B,” he stated. “So when I do hear people, even like Puff saying ‘R&B is dead,’ he sounds nuts to me. It sounds crazy especially knowing he was a pioneer and beneficiary of it […] There would be no hip-hop [without] R&B. So it’s blasphemous to hear people say anything—especially hip-hop cats—to say anything about R&B.”

When the Love Records CEO took to Instagram Live last week, hosting a two-part “panel” on the state of R&B, it was met with backlash. Naturally, he offered some “clarity” on Twitter days later.

Usher Las Vegas residency 2023
“This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!! This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, support!!,” Diddy tweeted.

Diddy eventually landed on the following sentiment: “R&B is real motherf**king dead as of right now. The R&B I made my babies to? R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing—it’s the feeling though, doggy. It’s a feeling. You gotta be able to sing for R&B and then you gotta tell the truth. R&B is not a hustle. This shit is about feeling your vulnerability.”

He continued, “You gotta muthaf**kas make a n***a d**k hard or a woman’s vagina wet. You gotta cry. You gotta be able to get your girl back. I don’t wanna hear all this bulls**t. It’s a lack of vulnerability. It’s our fault for accepting anything less for anybody getting on a mic. […] I feel there was a death of R&B singing, and I’m a part of bringing that s**t back!”

Back in May, Diddy announced his new R&B label, Love Records. “For the Label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy,” he said in a statement. The mogul has also released the single “Gotta Move On,” featuring the trapsoul pioneer, Bryson Tiller.

Listen to Usher’s perspective on the state of R&B in the full audio clip below.

