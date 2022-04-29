Diddy Reportedly Signs Record Deal With Motown Records

Nearly thirty years after launching Bad Boy Records, Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be changing course, as the mogul and artist has inked a record deal with Motown Records.

According to reports, Diddy is currently in the studio working on a new solo album, which would be his first since 2006’s Press Play. While the forthcoming album is slated to be released via Motown, it’s believed that Comb’s new deal is unrelated to the present status of Bad Boy, which appears to still be in operation. No additional details regarding Diddy’s deal with Motown have been released.

In July 2021, P. Diddy revealed that he was working on his fifth studio album, which was titled Off The Grid Vol. 1, and slated its release for September that year, but has yet to see the light of day. It’s unclear whether that album is still in the works or if the music he’s currently working on is for a separate project.

However, with a collaboration between Diddy and The Weeknd being teased in a new Beats by Dre commercial featuring the New York Giants’ first-round draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, it’s evident that the veteran hitmaker is gearing up to make a big splash this year.

In addition to making moves on the musical front, Diddy was recently announced as the host of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and be televised on Sunday, May 15.

The Mt. Vernon, N.Y. native will also executive produce the show, according to MRC and NBC. Upon receiving confirmation of the gig, Diddy revealed the news to his followers on social media. “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I am Executive Producing and Hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Everybody get ready to meet me in Vegas Sun. May 15th!! Ain’t no party like a Diddy party!! Let’s get ready to #ACTBAD!!! @nbc @bbmas #bbmas”

“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Diddy in a statement. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”