Dionne Warwick’s Documentary Set To Air On CNN

CNN will air DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with limited commercial interruption. During its premiere, the documentary will stream live for TV subscribers on CNN.com, CNN OTT, and CNNgo. It will also be available on-demand on the following day.

The film’s co-director, Dave Wooley shared in a statement, “Working on DIONNE WARWICK: Don’t Make Me Over has been a true labor of love. We wanted to make a film that people wouldn’t just see…we wanted viewers to feel transported. This is the story of a transformational, global icon.”

Don’t Make Me Over merges archival footage with personal artifacts from Warwick’s life and career. It will also include exclusive interviews with her sons, Damon and David Elliott, and friends including Clive Davis, Snoop Dogg, Berry Gordy, Elton John, Cissy Houston, Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Valerie Simpson, and Stevie Wonder. Fans will also get stories behind Warwick’s hit singles, “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” and more.

“Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner have created a beautiful tribute that shows the enduring impact of Dionne Warwick. Her trailblazing, humanitarian legacy extends beyond her exquisite songbook, and she’s had a lasting cultural influence,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, added on behalf of CNN Films.

Back in February, it was announced that the Dionne Warwick-focused documentary was acquired by CNN+. Less than a month after its launch, the streaming platform was shut down. However, that was merely a minor setback for the highly anticipated documentary.

Watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee discuss the film during its debut at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival below.