‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over’ Documentary Acquired By CNN+

If there are two things R&B legends deserve, it’s the right to tell their own story and to be celebrated while they’re still here. Bobby Brown recently announced the arrival of his definitive documentary and docuseries and it appears Dionne Warwick is up next with her tell-all documentary.

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 and will premiere on a larger scale on CNN’s forthcoming streaming platform, CNN+ as announced on Thursday (Feb. 10).

“There have been many words to describe Dionne Warwick. However, for me, it comes down to one word: ‘genius,'” shared Dave Wooley, co-writer/co-director of the film, in a statement. He added that he feels the “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” singer is a “deeply transformational leader,” and “her extraordinary voice is a gift that she uses for her art, and always also as an instrument for creating positive change, compassion, and social justice, wherever she is.“

The documentary will be one of the first major films launching on the new streaming service and follows the 80-year-old as she reflects on influential moments from her personal and professional life including her becoming the first solo Black female artist to win a Grammy, her upbringing in her grandfather’s church, and even features an archival interview with her cousin Whitney Houston.