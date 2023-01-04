Dionne Warwick And Dolly Parton Announce Forthcoming Gospel Duet

Another soulful country merger is in the works as Dionne Warwick announced that she and Dolly Parton are set to release a “very special” gospel duet.

As shared during her Tuesday (Jan. 3) appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to promote her documentary, the “Walk On By” singer explained the collaboration with the country icon came to fruition after the latter sent over a few demos.

“[Dolly Parton] sent me a song that she wanted me to record. And I said, ‘Okay, that sounds like a deal.’ And she’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And then she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet. A gospel song called ‘Peace Like a River.’ She wrote it,” said Warwick, 82. “I am very excited about this, I really am. I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special.”

Warwick’s son, Damon Elliott, and Hall both gushed with excitement following the news. “I think this is a beautiful way to kick off the year,” said the daytime talk show host, with Elliott chiming in, “It’s really good!”

The vivacious legend later spoke on how she’s still “just getting started,” her viral Twitter moments, joked about dating Pete Davidson, and of course, reveled over the legacy of her cousin, Whitney Houston. The late vocalist recorded a cover of Parton’s 1974 ballad, “I Will Always Love You,” for her debut film, The Bodyguard.

“She had a presence that is still very much with us. Her music, her sound, her voice, that is her legacy,” Warwick expressed. “Watching Whitney was like seeing Cissy [Houston] grow up again. The voice; the dedication. Every little girl that came along after her wanted to be Whitney Houston.”

The diamond-certified rendition topped the charts and even snagged two Grammys for Record of The Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1994.

A release date for the Warwick-Parton duet has yet to be announced.