Dipset And The LOX Announce Joint Tour Ahead Of ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Tonight’s (Aug. 3) Verzuz matchup pitting Dipset against The LOX has fans buzzing in anticipation of the showdown that should prove once and for all which act had the more impactful run as the two groups square off at Madison Square Garden, going hit-for-hit and trading street anthems.

But to the delight of all hip-hop heads, the battle will be short-lived as the legendary New York-based acts announced they will be hitting the road for a full tour together, which kicks off this September.

Plans for the tour, which was announced during The LOX’s interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105 this past Monday (Aug. 2), were jumpstarted in early July following a show The LOX did with Dipset in Norfolk, Va., when the crews decided to capitalize on their respective reputations as two of the greatest rap groups to ever emerge from The Empire State.

“We’re going on tour together. The LOX/Dipset Tour. That’s gonna be sick. It’s September,” gushed Sheek Louch.

According to Styles P, the tour will also include a whole line of merch commemorating the event, adding, “It’s gonna be merch, it’s gonna be product, it’s gonna be music. We’re gonna fudging springboard it.”

The LOX and Dipset’s Verzuz battle will take place at MSG’s Hulu Theater and will be streamed on Triller, Instagram, and FITE. For those interested in attending the event and partaking in the festivities, tickets are also available for purchase.

NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!! THE LOX VS DIPSET ? TUESDAY, AUGUST 3RD LIVE from @HuluTheaterMSG See it live ? Purchase tickets at https://t.co/17Z8GhLkfo 6PM PT / 9PM ET

Watch in the @triller app, on the @fitetv app, or on our IG. Drinks by @Ciroc#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/4nqez8BxJd — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) July 14, 2021

The full schedule and additional details for the tour will be announced soon.