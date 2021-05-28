Dirti Diana Releases New EP ‘Barcode’ Inspired By Meeting With DMX

Having met with many different individuals within the music industry, there is usual one or two people that will stop you in your tracks and give you the talk that you’ve needed to get past the hardships you’ve endured. For the Bronx native, now ATL resident rapstress, Dirti Diana, that person was the one and only DMX. Diana met with The Dog just weeks before his untimely passing and his aura quickly served as a boost to her already rising career.

Linking up through mutual business associates, the two traded song plays and exchanged amped up energy regarding new music they both had coming out. X, shared some album tracks and Diana did the same from her EP, Barcode, which features the single “Cash Out,” along with Euro Gotit’s guest spot. Now that X’s posthumous album, Exodus, is out today, Diana dropped the same day and shares her thoughts on X and how he inspired her to push for more greatness:

“It’s 4 am, around the same time that I met X. I’m not a clout chaser, I just feel like he was already in spirit form when I met him. Felt like I was talking to an angel. I hate to bring this up, but this has a lot to do with why I put the album out. One thing we spoke about…was pain…givin’ them you. I feel like I’m just now getting my feet wet. This is just the beginning. The most important thing that I took away from that meeting, was time.

Only if I had more time. He gave me his number, and took my number, cus we were getting ready to work. Now, if I got on the plane the next day to New York, we would have already been working. Time. Time is of the essence.

So as I sit back and reflect on why, why did I put the project out and how I feel about this project…I feel like it’s just my beginning. The things I spoke about with X, they haven’t even touched the surface. It’s just my beginning, and this is the new journey of walking in my shoes, walking in my path, the path that I’m supposed to be walking in. Giving them me. Giving them pain. This is just the beginning.

Barcode. The reason why Barcode? Cus the reason why I know as an artist, you are a brand. You are only a product…you become a barcode. What you do with that brand is up to you. Now the goal is to touch as many lives as you can. To be memorable and that is what I’m here to do. Touch as many lives as I can. To spit them bars, and let them hear my truth. Bring back the fun in Hip-Hop. I’m from the Bronx so you already know what time it is. There is plenty more to come…let’s go!”

Listen to Dirti Diana’s project below.