DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion’s Career “Overhyped”

DJ Akademiks has gone on a verbal tirade against Megan Thee Stallion’s music. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the “Body” rapper is “overhyped” and an “industry plant” due to her being a beacon of female empowerment. He also points to the groundswell of support Meg received in the aftermath of the 2020 shooting incident which left her injured as a further reason for her being praised in spite of releasing what he deems as subpar music.

The comments, made during a live stream on Sunday (June 27), may have been inspired by Meg’s victories in multiple categories at the BET Awards 2021, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, the Viewer’s Choice Award for her “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé, and Best Collaboration and Video Of The Year for “WAP,” her smash hit alongside Cardi B.

“I guess I’ll start by saying this: I am now in belief that Meg Thee Stallion’s career has been propelled, overhyped, and also put on a pedestal because of this whole Black girl magic, protect Black women [movement]. I’m sorry,” he says in the recorded clip.

He went on to reference the lack of critique surrounding her most recent project, Good News, as further evidence of the Houston benefitting from factors beyond the merit of her music or overall artistry.

“Listen to everybody’s review of Meg’s album,” he says. “She just dropped it’s called Good News. It’s mid. It’s mid. And if it was anyone we liked that dropped a mid album that wasn’t being seen as a victim who we need to uplift and just act like the fact that she’s doing it is good enough. The consensus would be ‘Meg you missed, come again, boo. You could do better,’ but that will not be the conversation.”

Akademiks doesn’t stop there and alleges that Megan being cast as a victim and the fact that she’s a Black woman has afforded her more grace in comparison to other female rappers and artists in general. “She could fart on a song and people would be like ‘Oh my god, that is the sweet, sweet, sweet sound of being a victim,” Akademiks mockingly says. “Protect her, she is Black and she is a woman.’”

While Akademiks’ comments are sure to ruffle Megan’s legion of supporters and others. As of press time, Megan has not reacted or released a statement in reference to Akademiks’ comments. However, she did take to social media on Tuesday (June 29) to announce her new partnership with CashApp to give out $1 million in stock as part of an initiative to help teach her fans and CashApp users about investments.