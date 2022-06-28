DJ Drama Dedicates Upcoming Single “Forever” To DJ Kay Slay

DJ Drama is readying a new single in honor of DJ Kay Slay. He shared details on the upcoming song “Forever” while speaking with VIBE at the 2022 BET Awards. DJ Kay Slay died in April after a battle with COVID-19.

“It’s called Forever. It’s super East Coast. Rest in peace to Kay Slay, I dedicated to him,” he revealed. “Fab’s on it, Benny the Butcher, Capella Gray, Jim Jones.”

After sharing that the track is “real East Coast,” DJ Drama added, “That was the vibe I was giving, I was feeling, you know what I’m saying? I just won a Grammy with Tyler, the Creator, so I just felt like I can go in any direction I want at this point.”

(L-R) Sonny Digital, Seddy Hendrix and DJ Drama attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

DJ Drama hit the red carpet with Sonny Digital and Seddy Hendrix, two musicians on his Generation Now label, an imprint under Atlantic Records. Variety reported the deal between the two entities was extended earlier this month. The Generation Now roster also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Killumantii, Carvena, and Jack Harlow, who was joined on stage by DJ Drama during his first BET Awards performance as the headlining act.

“My artist Seddy Hendrix is dropping a mixtape [called] Well Sed. Shoutout to Sonny Digital. Jack Harlow is here performing tonight. Generation Now in the building!” he proclaimed.

Speaking on the Louisville rapper’s ascension in mainstream Hip-Hop, he added, “Last year was his first year here. To watch the evolution and for him to hit the stage is pretty exciting for us as a label.”

Watch DJ Drama introduce Harlow to the 2022 BET Awards stage below.