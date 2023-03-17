DJ Drama Reveals He’s Working On De La Soul Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

During a conversation with the Rap Radar podcast, DJ Drama announced that he’s working on a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with Amityville, New York’s own, De La Soul.

He casually dropped a tidbit about his upcoming project as he spoke to Elliot Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller about being a cross-generational producer. “De La Soul’s coming to streaming. I can’t be more excited,” the widely celebrated DJ exclaimed. “And we got a Gangsta Grillz coming! Little sidebar.”

And the iconic trio isn’t the only artist Drama has been in the studio with. The Philadelphia native has been hard at work on his Gangsta Grillz series with collaborative efforts set to arrive from Juelz Santana and Pusha T—the latter of which he believes will win a GRAMMY.

“The Pusha T Gangsta Grillz definitely gonna be spicy,” he said to Complex at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. “I feel like it could potentially be the next mixtape to win a GRAMMY.”

Additionally, The It’s Almost Dry rapper spoke about the upcoming mixtape with XXL, referring to the project as a way to “restore the feeling.”

“I’m working on a special mixtape, to have the fun I want to have,” he said. “What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level.

“I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.”