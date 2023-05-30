DJ Drama Wants To Do A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape With GloRilla

DJ Drama has revealed plans to continue his Gangsta Grillz mixtapes and shared what artists he hopes to lock in on future projects. During an interview with XXL published in the spring 2023 issue, the 45-year-old named a handful of rap and R&B artists he’s open to collaborating with.

“I’ve had the conversation with Stove God [Cooks]. I would love to do a project with him,” began the “Legendary” performer.

“I think a GloRilla Gangsta Grillz would be fire. Maybe even like Ice Spice or maybe Lady London. So many dope females out there. Obviously, a lot of people have always wanted the EST Gee Gangsta Grillz. Don’t get me started, so many people. I mean, would love to do a Brent Faiyaz Gangsta Grillz. It is endless. I think that’s one thing that’s dope and potent about Gangsta Grillz. It’s a platform and cross-generational.”

DJ Drama performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman’s MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

Continuing the interview, the Grammy Award-winning performer gave an update on a potential project with De La Soul.

“It’s not that far along, to be honest,” he explained.

“There’ve been a lot of conversations, especially between me and Pos[dnuos], something that we’ve talked about for the last, like two, two-and-a-half years and really trying to bring it to fruition. Pos told me early on about the day when they were bringing their catalog to streaming platforms and the plan and the goal to, after that happened [was to] start working on the Gangsta Grillz. And obviously, we lost [De La Soul member] Dave, but it’s something that we’re both still very excited about and still very gung ho on completing.”

Members of De La Soul arrive at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 2001. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DJ Drama’s most recent Gangsta Grillz album I’m Really Like That dropped in March and features Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Baby, Jeezy, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset, T.I., Rick Ross, Blxst, Moneybagg Yo, LaRussell, Fabolous, Jack Harlow, Nipsey Hussle, and more across 14 songs.

Listen to the album, on which VIBE notes the “highs definitely outweigh the occasional middling points,” below.