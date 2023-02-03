Is Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock” The New Philly Anthem Over Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares”?

DJ Drama has sounded off on Philadelphia’s city anthem, crowning Lil Uzi Vert as the new king over Meek Mill.

TMZ spotted the Grammy award-winning producer at an airport, where they spoke with him about the upcoming Super Bowl LVII match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The paparazzi asked DJ Drama, 44, whether or not the Philly native had anything planned for the big game, to which he spoke of Uzi taking the field with the Eagles during the NFC Championship before making his bold proclamation.

“I think it’s fair to say that “I Just Wanna Rock” has replaced — with all due respect — “Dreams and Nightmares” as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” the Gangsta Grillz DJ asserted. “I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [during] Super Bowl weekend.”

Meek Mill seemingly caught wind of Drama’s comments and responded on Twitter, pushing back against his now iconic track possibly being dethroned. “Intro been lighting the world for 10 years!” he typed on Thursday (Feb. 2). Like shaking rooms for years!”

It was back in 2018 when Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” was used as the Eagles stormed the field during their victorious bout with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The raucous intro was even dubbed “the greatest Philly sports anthem ever” by NBCSports Philadelphia.

Before Meek’s intro was repurposed as a Philly staple, the record was released in 2012 as the intro for his debut album of the same name. Dreams and Nightmares was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

However, “I Just Wanna Rock” seems to be on pace to have a successful trajectory, as well. The Jersey club-influenced banger has continuously climbed the Billboard Hot 100, snagging the No. 12 spot with 15 weeks on the chart.