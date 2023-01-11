DJ Drama Asserts He Resurrected Mixtape Culture

DJ Drama took to social media on Monday (Jan. 9) to dub himself as the savior of the mixtape circuit with a post featuring the entertainer adjusting his chain and declaring he’s in “album mode.” Drama also took the time to show love to Tyler, the Creator whom he collaborated with for the Grammy award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

“Brought The Mixtape Game Back 2 Life (Thanks Tyler?), If You Can Think It, You Can Achieve It…ALBUM MODE?IM REALLY LIKE THAT.”

Still feeling the impact of his success in resurrecting Hip-Hop’s mixtape scene (and feeling himself), the Philadelphia native began to chart his journey. In a video posted to his IG on Tuesday (Jan. 10), the DJ, née Tyree Cinque Simmons, gave an inspiring view into his story and how diverse Hip-Hop can truly be.

“There’s Beauty In The Journey,” the Philly native said. “From A Kid From Philly Tryna Get His Name On A Flyer To A Man Changing And Cultivating HipHop Culture As We Know It.”

Drama is gearing up for a busy 2023 with numerous projects planned for his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Recently, it was revealed that the “Forever” record executive was planning to release separate joint projects with both Juelz Santana and Pusha T.

His first release of the year was his collab with French Montana for Coke Boys 6, which included guests from Stove God Cooks, Vory, Max B, Rob49, and more.

The entertainer previously released projects with Dreamville, Dave East, and Jeezy.