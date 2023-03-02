Skip to main content
DJ Drama Teases Nipsey Hussle Collaboration From Upcoming Album

'I'm Really Like That' is set to release on March 24.

DJ Drama at Classic Cat, wearing a pink turtleneck, pink hat, and chains. ; Nipsey Hussle performing at 2018 BET Awards, wearing a blue and Black flannel shirt and chains.
DJ Drama and Nipsey Hussle Erik Voake/Getty Images for MNRK Music Group ; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

DJ Drama looks to continue his hot streak later this month when he releases his upcoming album, I’m Really Like That. The 44-year-old shared a preview of a track featuring the late Nipsey Hussle ahead of the LP’s drop date.

The Generation Now co-founder hosted a listening event in New York City this week and premiered the record for the attendees. The clip began to gain traction on social media, leading many fans to discover that the track wasn’t entirely new. Instead, the vocals came from the Los Angeles rapper’s 2016 track “State Of Mind” which was part of his Marathon Mondays series. What was new about the record is that Drama completely reworked the production and beat.

Fans will hear this record and more on March 24 when I’m Really Like That officially releases. The album is loaded with notable guest spots, namely Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Offset, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, and Doe Boy.

Nipsey Hussle shirtless wearing red Crenshaw hat
There’s more to expect beyond I’m Really Like That, as DJ Drama and Pusha T plan to share a Gangsta Grillz mixtape this year. The project was confirmed during a December 2022 Twitter Spaces host by Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller.

Push told XXL about the mixtape that same month, saying “What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level. I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is.”

He couldn’t have selected a better collaborator in DJ Drama, who won a GRAMMY alongside Tyler, The Creator for their 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. Since, he’s worked with Jeezy, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole and Dreamville, Jim Jones, Symba, and more.

