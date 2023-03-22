DJ Drama Says His Place In Hip-Hop Is Unquestionable

DJ Drama is on the run of a lifetime, collaborating with some of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars and sharpest veterans. The 44-year-old believes he’s had an indelible mark on the culture, and won’t accept any recognition that falls short of that status.

“I’m not in a position of speaking politically correct anymore,” the Generation Now co-founder said in an episode of Cigar Talk hosted by Naji Chill. “For what I’ve done for the culture and what I’ve given to people and what I’ve given to Hip Hop, like ni**as can’t see me.”

The Philadelphia DJ has contributed to a slew of legendary mixtapes and takes pride in that as well. “Second of all, don’t ever question about what I mean to Hip Hop,” he said. “How many classic mixtapes would we not have if it wasn’t for DJ Drama? How many artists have I not introduced to the world or been a part of?”

There was a certain swagger to Drama’s commentary, likely because it’s the quintessential motivation for the title of his upcoming LP. “With that being said, I’m Really Like That is the most potent title I could [think of],” he said to close off his statement.

I’m Really Like That is set to release on March 24 and features Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Offset, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, and Doe Boy. There is strong reason to believe this album will be a success, given DJ Drama’s work with Tyler, The Creator on their GRAMMY-winning album Call Me If You Get Lost and his Gangsta Grillz-themed efforts with Jeezy, Jim Jones, Symba, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole, Dreamville, and more.