DJ Green Lantern Cooks Up Nas And Wu-Tang Clan Mashup Mixtape

DJ Green Lantern is continuing the momentum of his N.Y State Of Mind joint tour with Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes with the Wu York State Of Mind mixtape. This isn’t just any normal project either, as the 20-track mixtape mashes up Nas rhymes over Wu-Tang beats and vice versa.

“I got really inspired DJ’ing on the New York State of Mind Tour with Nas, Wu-Tang, and Busta Rhymes,” the 47-year-old told HipHop DX. “At some point I said: ‘I need to translate this magic I’m witnessing nightly into a mix for the people to ride out to.'”

The Rochester DJ describes the mixtape as a dream experience, which is boosted by the presence of Busta, and Mobb Deep. Green Lantern mixes the Flatbush rapper’s 2008 verses on “Where’s My Money” over the beat from the late Prodigy, Havoc, Nas, and Raekwon’s 1995 cut “Eye For An Eye (Your Beef Is Mines).”

The N.Y. State Of Mind Tour recently wrapped up in Los Angeles on Oct. 4. Method Man wasn’t able to join the first half of the tour due to his busy acting career, but surprised fans on Sept. 13 in Newark, NJ.

Meth joined forces with his longtime running mate Redman to perform “Da Rockwilder” from Blackout! before the rest of the Wu came on stage to deliver “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F**k Wit” and “Method Man.”

Another surprise guest during the tour was Public Enemy’s Flava Flav. The reality television star appeared at the Sept. 3 stop in Clarkston, Mich. to hype Nas up while he performed “Made You Look.”