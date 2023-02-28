DJ Jazzy Jeff Chimes In On Meek Mill Vs. Lil Uzi Vert Philadelphia Anthem Debate

The debate over whether Meek Mill’s “Dreams And Nightmares” or Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” is the anthem for Philadelphia continues. DJ Jazzy Jeff offered his perspective on the discussion, and sided with longevity.

“I don’t think you could ever go against Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares,'” the 58-year-old told HipHopDX. “Lil Uzi’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ is a dope song. Everybody loves it, but ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ took the city by storm. It took every sports team by storm, so it’s going to be ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ for me.”

Fans have been having this conversation a lot in recent months, but DJ Drama fanned the flames earlier in February. He made a hot take after seeing the Eternal Atake rapper walk out with the Philadelphia Eagles before their NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers while “Just Wanna Rock” played in the background.

Lil Uzi Vert walked out the Philadelphia Eagles before the NFC Championship game against the 49ers ? pic.twitter.com/wsnJEz3I65 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 29, 2023

“I think it’s fair to say that ‘Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” the Generation Now co-founder told TMZ. “I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [throughout] Super Bowl weekend.”

Freeway echoed the mixtape legend’s sentiments, surrendering to the record that is seemingly more popular in present times. “It’s definitely right now at the moment Lil Uzi ‘Just Wanna Rock,’ hands down,” the Philadelphia rapper told VladTV during a Feb. 13 interview. “We’re going to hear the classics like ‘What We Do,’ like my jawn, we definitely going to hear Meek jawn, the classics, you know? But as far as right now, what got it on lock, Lil Uzi got it.”

Despite people seeming ready to move past his long-running anthem, Meek Mill stands firm in knowing what he contributed to the culture and that time tells the story. “Intro been lighting the world for 10 years!” he tweeted on Feb. 2. “Like shaking rooms for years!”