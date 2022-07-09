DJ Khaled Announces 13th Album ‘God Did’

After months of speculation surrounding his next move, DJ Khaled has announced the release of his thirteenth studio album, titled GOD DID, which is slated to drop this year via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records.

The news, which was revealed via a post on Khaled’s Instagram account, was accompanied by a short visual featuring Khaled in a forest as his children run around on the beach with clips of various careers highlights in between.

In the caption, Khaled shared his inspiration in making this album, dedicating it to both the naysayers and champions in the world. “I made this album for all the believers and non believers,” the hitmaker wrote. “They didn’t believe in us…do you?”

Prior to the most recent aspect of the rollout for his forthcoming album, Khaled gave multiple hints that new music from him was in the works, with a series of social media posts capturing him alongside the likes of Drake, Future, Lil Baby, and other stars in the studio.

While he’s yet to unveil what he has in store, Khaled has kept himself in the public eye throughout 2022 thus far, from opening up the Academy Awards to presenting two awards during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Earlier this year, the veteran DJ and producer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his prophecy of being one of the best to ever do it.

GOD DID will be the follow-up to Khaled’s last full-length album, KHALED KHALED, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in 2021 and has since reached platinum certification.