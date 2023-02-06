DJ Khaled Assembles Hip-Hop Royalty For “God Did” Performance At 2023 GRAMMYs

DJ Khaled closed the 2023 Grammy Awards with a bang as he performed “God Did” with his full cast of collaborators in tow. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy were all present for the cinematic and live performance.

The 47-year-old artist opened what appeared to be a pre-recorded performance outside of Crypto.com Arena with his speech about people not believing in him and embracing love. From there, Fridayy and Legend sang the chorus and Rozay joined Khaled on stage. Weezy F Baby walked the streets of Los Angeles while rapping his verse.

As for Hov, he sat at a long table loaded with food and drink as though it were a celebratory dinner. He performed his four-minute verse in its entirety while Khaled, Ross, Wayne, and others sat beside him. Khaled came back at the end and said, “It breaks my heart. They ain’t believe in us. God did, so we did an eight-minute song on the GRAMMYs.”

In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The animated artist was nominated for six GRAMMY awards at this year’s show, three of which were for “God Did.” The August 2022 album was also up for Best Rap Album which ended up going to Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. K. Dot ended up winning all but one Rap-related category, Best Melodic Rap Performance. That award went to Future, Drake, and Tems for the smash hit “Wait For U.”

The “God Did” performance was an appropriate ending to a show that paid tribute to Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary earlier in the night with stars from multiple decades performing their most popular hits.