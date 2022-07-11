Mass Appeal Announces ‘DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1’ With Nas, Lil Wayne, And More

Well-respected and legendary DJ Premier has been recruited by Mass Appeal for their first installment of Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack. The compilation series’ newly released music will “bring together the industry’s most highly regarded producers who are defining the culture in celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.”

As the first of 10 EPs to come, DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 will features fresh tracks from rappers Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick. Fans can expect to pick up the project on Friday (July 15).

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program,” DJ Premier stated in a press release. “Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring.”

Following DJ Premier’s EP release, fans can also look forward to new music from curators Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy coming soon.

The entire series will be distributed and available through Mass Appeal’s new deal with The Orchard, which will push to further solidify the #HipHop50 initiative: capturing 50 years of Hip-Hop culture and honoring some of the latest and greatest to pave the way for the upcoming generation of artists.

Mass Appeal has pushed its massive #HipHop50 initiative with a plethora of strategic partnerships, immersive global activations, and innovative content/programming in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday. The brand recently partnered with Live Nation Urban to produce live event programming, which will include festival stages and park concerts. The newly made partnership gears to create moments that will bring together and resurge the voices that molded Hip-Hop into the entity it is today.

A portion of the #HipHop50 campaign proceeds will be donated to various charities, like the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, which will be open to the public in 2024. In addition to Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 premium content partnership with Paramount+ and Showtime—which aired the documentaries: You’re Watching Video Music Box, Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain, and more—fans can also watch the newly released Supreme Team documentary which aired on Sunday (July 10).